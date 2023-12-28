Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 5,567 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TransUnion news, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Trading Up 0.4 %

TRU stock opened at $69.29 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -32.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

