Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 9,806 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,806 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ferguson by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 6,870.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,693.20.

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

In other news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ferguson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FERG stock opened at $193.26 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $123.17 and a 52-week high of $194.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.86.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

