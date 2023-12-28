Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 193,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DraftKings by 233.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 105,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $3,619,911.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,619,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 105,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $3,619,911.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at $96,619,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock worth $87,716,006. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

