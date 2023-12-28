Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,297 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.9% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 88,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 37,003.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 34,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 16,697 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $65.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.11.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.