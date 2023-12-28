Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,324 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 85.0% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 115,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 53,211 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 75.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 241.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after buying an additional 23,036 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Price Performance

VRNT opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,944 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $135,762.24. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,642.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $135,762.24. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,642.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 2,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $78,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,866 shares of company stock worth $354,587. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

See Also

