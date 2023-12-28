Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in DHT by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 54,349 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in DHT by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 994,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 110,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,473,000 after buying an additional 522,016 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 185,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DHT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

DHT Price Performance

NYSE DHT opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. DHT had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 17.89%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

