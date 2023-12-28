Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 10,053 Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

DNB stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.75, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.15 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,396,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $127,403,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,525,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,213,729.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.