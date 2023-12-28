Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter worth $558,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 83.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Steven Madden by 1.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 5.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $43.42 on Thursday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $552.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOO. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

