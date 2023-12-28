Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 1,385 Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,385 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 48.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Synaptics by 114.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

SYNA opened at $118.47 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $142.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.42.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

