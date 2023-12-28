Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 3,280 Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Lazard Stock Performance

NYSE:LAZ opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $43.44.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.54 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -169.49%.

About Lazard

(Free Report)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.