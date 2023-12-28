Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $91.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.46. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $94.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

