Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $109,000 in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 56.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in AAR by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $839,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in AAR by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AAR

In other news, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $328,599.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,624,508.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $328,599.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,099.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,332 shares of company stock worth $4,621,798 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

AAR Price Performance

Shares of AIR opened at $63.07 on Thursday. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $73.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day moving average is $61.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.65.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

