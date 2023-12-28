Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $109,000 in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,420,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,732,000 after acquiring an additional 345,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,199,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,094,000 after buying an additional 579,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,951,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,438,000 after buying an additional 329,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,418,000 after buying an additional 794,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after buying an additional 401,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 75.43 and a beta of 2.63. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $395.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.41 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLX shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

