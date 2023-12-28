Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $111,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,032 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Stock Performance
SHOP stock opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 2.23. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.
View Our Latest Report on SHOP
Shopify Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Will DoubleVerify form handle to offer early buy opportunity?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- If Ray Dalio took profits here, then this stock needs to catch up
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 3 tech stocks on the verge of major breakouts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.