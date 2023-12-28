Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $111,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,032 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 2.23. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

