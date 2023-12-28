Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $119,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 99,783.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Gentex by 98,058.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,446,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,973 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 4,004.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,271,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,318 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $32.88 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

