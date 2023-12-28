Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $122,000 in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Clarivate by 201.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Clarivate by 40.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clarivate by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Barclays cut Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.22.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Profile

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.