Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.44. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

