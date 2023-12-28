Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $116,000 Investment in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Steinberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at about $924,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 62,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Navigator by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 66,316 shares during the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Trading Down 0.9 %

NVGS opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.52. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96.

Navigator Announces Dividend

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million. Navigator had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 5.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

