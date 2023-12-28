Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 524,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,460,000 after acquiring an additional 103,567 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth $255,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth $125,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at $354,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSM opened at $102.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.55. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 54.34%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

