Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 6,672 Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 25.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 139,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 82,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 35.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 122,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 31,725 shares in the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 21,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $371,989.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,455.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $455,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,727,791 shares in the company, valued at $49,673,074.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 21,703 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $371,989.42. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 282,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,455.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 109,703 shares of company stock worth $1,901,689. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.23 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 71.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.14%.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

