Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 9,230 CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 114.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,523,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,325 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,889,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 917,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,516,000 after buying an additional 520,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 4.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,194,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,525,000 after buying an additional 416,403 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CXW opened at $14.63 on Thursday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $483.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.75 million. Analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $532,337.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,984.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $532,337.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,984.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CXW shares. Wedbush upped their target price on CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

