Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,502 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after acquiring an additional 576,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PROG by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,271,000 after buying an additional 227,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PROG by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,945,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after buying an additional 109,928 shares during the period. Finally, Solel Partners LP raised its holdings in PROG by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,554,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,985,000 after buying an additional 205,378 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Stock Performance

Shares of PROG stock opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $44.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.28. PROG had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on PROG from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PROG

About PROG

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.