Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 7,331 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC cut its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 485,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,843,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Western Union Stock Performance

WU opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.83. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

