Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $106,000 Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,020,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QDEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $98.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.07 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average is $74.98.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.46. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

