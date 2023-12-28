Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $113,000 Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.6% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in International Seaways by 3.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in International Seaways by 55.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in International Seaways by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in International Seaways by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,438.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $252,115. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on INSW shares. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSW

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $53.25.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $241.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.03 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 55.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 3.70%.

About International Seaways

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.