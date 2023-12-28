Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enova International by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Enova International by 13.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Enova International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Enova International by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,067,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Price Performance

Enova International stock opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.51. Enova International, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $58.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.51). Enova International had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $551.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Enova International from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

