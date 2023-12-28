Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,019 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $44.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $154.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Insider Activity at Q2

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,581.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $716,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 404,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,982,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $27,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,581.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,302. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

