Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Trims Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC cut its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth about $83,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth about $111,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTAI opened at $46.90 on Thursday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $47.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.82.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

