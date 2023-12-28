Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a dividend payout ratio of -20.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Creative Media & Community Trust Co. to earn ($0.23) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -147.8%.

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

