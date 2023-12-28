CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 410 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 122,628,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,264 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,941,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 940,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,132,000 after purchasing an additional 247,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,043,000 after purchasing an additional 183,898 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.73. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

