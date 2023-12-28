CreativeOne Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,819 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

