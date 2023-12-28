CreativeOne Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.3% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,707 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

CRM stock opened at $266.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.17 and a fifty-two week high of $268.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.82. The stock has a market cap of $258.18 billion, a PE ratio of 101.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $2,015,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,767,434.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 869,048 shares of company stock valued at $200,886,741 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

