CreativeOne Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,166 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Target Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TGT opened at $142.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.64 and a 200 day moving average of $125.22. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.