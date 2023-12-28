CreativeOne Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.20% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPEM. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPEM stock opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $306.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.