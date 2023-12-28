CreativeOne Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,491 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average of $63.48. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

