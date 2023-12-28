CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 14,359 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,359 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.03 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

