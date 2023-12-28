CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 2,556 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $76.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,281.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,281.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,987. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

