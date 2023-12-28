CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 3,142 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382,579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3,322.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,693,000 after buying an additional 10,128,549 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 984.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,235,000 after buying an additional 2,859,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at $52,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $51.85 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.11. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s payout ratio is 86.82%.

EVRG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

