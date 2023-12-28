CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 3,705 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $233.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $233.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

