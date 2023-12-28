CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 6,393 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after acquiring an additional 201,316 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,378,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,502,000 after acquiring an additional 94,320 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,552,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $530,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 81,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,181,586.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,495 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $88.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.21.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.63.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

