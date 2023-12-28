CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 7,564 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9,639.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $125,668,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 8,722.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,784,000 after buying an additional 1,115,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $96.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.19. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

