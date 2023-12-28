CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 9,218 Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,218 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIVI. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 2,170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVI opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $442.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

