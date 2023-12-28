Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Holdings Trimmed by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $663,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,301,458.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $663,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,301,458.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCK opened at $92.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

