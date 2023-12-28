CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

CubeSmart has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. CubeSmart has a payout ratio of 114.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.8%.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

