CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.
CubeSmart has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. CubeSmart has a payout ratio of 114.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.8%.
CubeSmart Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
