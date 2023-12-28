CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Trading 10.4% Higher

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.77 and last traded at $27.59. 61,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 181,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVRX shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on CVRx from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CVRx from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get CVRx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVRx

CVRx Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14. CVRx had a negative net margin of 121.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CVRx

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVRx by 1,056.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 643,425 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CVRx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVRx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVRx by 1,118.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 468,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in CVRx by 1.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 501,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVRx

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.