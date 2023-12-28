CX Institutional Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

GD stock opened at $257.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $257.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.72 and a 200 day moving average of $230.38.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

