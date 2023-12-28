CX Institutional Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,725,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

VTWO stock opened at $82.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.19. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.39 and a 12-month high of $82.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

