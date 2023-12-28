CX Institutional Buys 11,387 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,845,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 237.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 245,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,649,000 after buying an additional 172,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 876,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,742,000 after buying an additional 99,364 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,238,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 67,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $91.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $70.68 and a twelve month high of $91.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.48 and a 200 day moving average of $84.62.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

