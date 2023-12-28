CX Institutional Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $145.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $162.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.74. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $146.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.