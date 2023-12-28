CX Institutional Grows Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 500.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,076 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $232.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $150.90 and a one year high of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

